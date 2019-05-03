Girl abducted from bus stop, returned 5 hours later, police say

Stafford police said this man abducted a girl from a bus stop on May 1, 2019.

STAFFORD, Texas - Stafford police said a 12-year-old girl was picked up by a man while waiting for her school bus.

Police said a man lured the young girl into his blue Nissan Rogue around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 12500 block of South Kirkwood.

Police said he claimed he was a substitute teacher looking for directions to a school.

Police said the man took the girl to an unknown location. The girl returned home after the man dropped her off near where he picked her up five hours later.

Police said the public should be on the lookout for the man as they continue to search for him.

“Because he is making claims he is a substitute teacher, we wanted to make the public aware hopefully he is not out here doing it, approaching young girls,” said Stafford Sgt. Michael Ramirez.

Sybeil Davis has a 12-year-old daughter who waits for the bus at the same place where the girl was picked up.

“That's very scary. I’m going to have to go home and talk to my daughter,” Davis said.

