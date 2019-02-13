Girl, 12, missing for nearly 1 week in SW Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in southwest Houston.

Emily Gonzalez was last seen on the evening on Feb. 7 leaving the 5600 block of Chimney Rock between the Westpark Tollway and Glenmont Drive, authorities said. It's unclear which direction she was traveling.

Gonzalez, 12, was wearing black and white pants. She is Hispanic, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information as to Gonzalez's whereabouts is asked to call Houston Police Department patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

