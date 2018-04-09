Get to know Spring resident, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed

HOUSTON - Patrick Reed has won his first major championship with a thrilling one-shot victory over Rickie Fowler at the Masters.

Reed pulled ahead of Jordan Spieth with an 8-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole Sunday, saved par with a 6-foot putt at No. 17 and pulled off a testy two-putt at the final hole to win with a 1-under 71. His total was a 15-under 273.

His victory even caught the attention of President Donald Trump when he congratulated Reed on Twitter.

Congratulations to Patrick Reed on his great and courageous MASTERS win! When Patrick had his amazing win at Doral 5 years ago, people saw his great talent, and a bright future ahead. Now he is the Masters Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2018

Get to know Reed on a personal level

Reed's favorite memory while playing golf is when he went 6-0 in a match play that helped Augusta State University win two national championships, according to PGA Tour Facebook page.

Reed and his wife, Justine, got married in 2012. She was also his caddie that same year and 2013. The couple had their first baby in 2014.

Reed said his local sports team is the Houston Texans.

And when he's not on the gold course, Reed has a special interest in watching college football, playing pool, cooking or collecting antiques.

