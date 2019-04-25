Garcia Middle School student collapses during athletic period, school says

A student at Garcia Middle School was transported to an area hospital Thursday after collapsing during the school's athletics period.

HOUSTON - A sixth-grade student at Garcia Middle School collapsed during his or her athletic period, Aldine Independent School District said in a statement.

The school did not clarify the student's gender or condition.

Coaches and a school nurse performed CPR on the student and used the school's defibrillator while waiting for first responders to arrive, the statement from Aldine ISD said.

The student was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available. This is a developing news story, check back for details.

