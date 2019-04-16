Garbage-size bag of evidence apparently goes missing, delays teen's murder trial

HOUSTON - Procedural hearings consumed most of day seven in the capital murder trial of Antonio Armstrong Jr.

Jurors were not seated until 2:49 p.m. due to several matters that needed to be discussed between the prosecution and the defense, including a bag of evidence that's apparently missing.

The court reporter described the bag of evidence in question as a medium-sized garbage bag with items inside it. The items would be the evidence in question.

While three people testified during the hearing on the missing bag, including the court reporter and a bailiff, reporters were unable to hear the testimony: All speaking during the hearing took place in whispers from Judge Kelli Johnson's bench.

The hearing was a matter of public record, however. An alternate court reporter was brought in to record the testimony.

KPRC2 reporter Brandon Walker was in the courtroom and was able to hear the defense ask the court reporter if she was able to locate the bag. An answer was whispered and could not be heard.

Rick DeToto, Armstrong's defense attorney, said he could not comment on the missing bag during a briefing with reporters after the trial concluded for the day.

Before that hearing, there was another, also without the jury. This one dealt with data extracted from Armstong's mobile devices, including text messages and Google searches.

Some information the defense did not want admissible into evidence. DeToto questioned whether the data extracted from Armstrong's mobile devices was "cherry-picked" by the prosecution to support its case.

Johnson encouraged both sides to compromise on the matter.

While they did, details of what was agreed upon were not made available to reporters.

The prosecution is expected to wrap its case Wednesday.

