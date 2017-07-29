Galveston's Pleasure Pier ride Revolution shut down temporarily

GALVESTON, Texas - Days after a ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one person and injuring four others, we are learning a similar ride at Galveston's Pleasure Pier has been shut down.

The Revolution ride has been temporarily taken out of service. It is a precautionary measure while an inspection is conducted.

Keith Beitler, COO Specialty Restaurant and Amusement Divisions of Landry's Inc. released a statement that read, "Along with other theme parks across the country, Pleasure Pier has temporarily taken the Revolution out of service for precautionary inspection. The ride will remain closed until we have been given appropriate clearance, as the safety of our guests is our number one priority."

The Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing one person and injuring seven others.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.