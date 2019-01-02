Gabrielle Union, Bun B, other celebs call for justice in Jazmine Barnes' murder

Jazmine Barnes is seen in this undated family photo taken from a GoFundMe page that was created by her family after she was shot and killed Dec. 30, 2018.

HOUSTON - The murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes in east Harris County has caught the attention of several celebrities who are calling for her murderer to be found.

Actress Gabrielle Union said the "evil monster" must be stopped.

Find him! This evil monster must be stopped! https://t.co/dUUArkowcX — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 2, 2019

Actress Olivia Wilde also asked via Twitter to find the killer.

Please help find this murderer if you can. https://t.co/aFCq71RlBS — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 2, 2019

Rapper Bun B is also calling for justice in the case, as well.

Activist Sophia Bush also posted on Instagram about Jazmine's death, citing Shaun King's $25,000 reward for information that leads to the man's capture.

Jazmine was killed when her family’s vehicle was traveling on the Beltway 8 feeder road near Wallisville Road when a red pickup pulled alongside, and someone in the truck began shooting.

