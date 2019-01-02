Gabrielle Union, Bun B, other celebs call for justice in Jazmine Barnes' murder

HOUSTON - The murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes in east Harris County has caught the attention of several celebrities who are calling for her murderer to be found.
Actress Gabrielle Union said the "evil monster" must be stopped.
Actress Olivia Wilde also asked via Twitter to find the killer.
Rapper Bun B is also calling for justice in the case, as well.
Activist Sophia Bush also posted on Instagram about Jazmine's death, citing Shaun King's $25,000 reward for information that leads to the man's capture.
This is Jazmine Barnes. Her little face breaks my heart ... because she was executed. Her family was targeted. A white man, with light eyes (blue or green), a beard (remember, he could have shaved it afterward), in a red/burgundy 4 door truck pulled up to her family near a #Houston Walmart. He shot Jazmine in the head. Shot her mother, who is in the hospital. He kept shooting. Her family is devastated. HE REMAINS AT LARGE. • The kind of hate you have to have in your heart to do this... I don’t have the words. But @shaunking has $25,000 ready as a reward for anyone with information that leads to this horrid man’s capture. (More info in my stories and on Shaun’s page.) • My hope, my prayer, my dream for 2019, is that each and every one of us who believes in justice, community, and kindness comes together like never before. That we double down. Do more work. Have more uncomfortable conversations. And that we harness our scared rage to stand for our neighbors with fierce love and conviction. #JazmineBarnes #SayHerName (DESCRIPTION UPDATED ABOVE. Be sure to follow @shaunking for more.)
Jazmine was killed when her family’s vehicle was traveling on the Beltway 8 feeder road near Wallisville Road when a red pickup pulled alongside, and someone in the truck began shooting.
