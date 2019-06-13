Full list: Movies and documentaries surrounding Apollo 11 moon landing

HOUSTON - The anniversary of the Apollo moon landing is quickly approaching. So, yes, this list is urgent.

July 20, 1969, marks 50 years since the first human moonwalk. And, in order for you to be caught up on the incredible success of a mission for NASA, we have compiled the following list for you.

NASA even has a special section on its website to celebrate the anniversary.

From movies, to documentaries, we have you covered:

Apollo 11: First Steps on the Moon (2012)

Apollo: NASA’s Journey to the Moon

Apollo 11 (2019)

Apollo Moon Race

The Apollo Story

In the Shadow of the Moon (2007)

Moon Landing: Apollo 11 (2008)

Project Apollo (2017)

Apollo Missions: Documentary (2018)

The Saturn V Story (2014)

The Lunar Rover: Apollo’s Final Challenge (2015)

Journey to the Moon: The Story of Apollo (2009)

The Apollo Moon Landings (2018)

Apollo Mission: Space Documentary (2018)

Moon Shots: Inside the Lost Apollo Archive (2016)

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo (2017)

Battle for the Moon

Moonwalk One (1970)

Time of Apollo (1975)

Moonbug: A Photographic History of the Apollo Program (2016)

Moonwalkers: The Men of Apollo (2000)

Journey to the Moon (2014)

NASA Video Collection: Apollo 11, the Eagle Has Landed (2007)

