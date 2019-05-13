Freedom Over Texas: Apollo moon landing tribute; performances by Jake Owen, Kellie Pickler

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Monday what the city has in store for this year's Citgo Freedom Over Texas Independence Day festivities.

Organizers revealed headliners and the plans for the legendary fireworks show at Eleanor Tinsley Park on the Fourth of July.

This year's Freedom Over Texas celebration will showcase NASA as it launches space month in July and celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

"'Houston' was the first word spoken on the moon, thus establishing for all the world to hear the relationship between Houston and the American space story," Turner said. "Simply put, NASA's Johnson Space Center is our family."

Singers Jake Owen and Kellie Pickler will perform on the main stage.

The event is expected to attract over 40,000 people.

"The event will open from 4 p.m. and ends at 10 o'clock at night. We have five zones of entertainment. We have four stages. We have an incredible fireworks show that you've heard about. And we have just a lot of activities for young and old," Susan Christian, with the city of Houston, said.

Click/tap here for more information on Freedom Over Texas, such as FAQs, street closures, schedules and more.

