Kids eat free if parents can put down their phones at British restaurant chain

HOUSTON - Money is on the line at a British restaurant chain trying to discourage phone use at the dinner table.

The Italian eatery Frankie & Benny’s, in an effort to promote family time, has created no-phone zones. In these areas, families that agree to leave their phones in a box while they’re eating receive free kids meals, the Lancashire Evening Post reports.

Frankie & Benny's slogan at this time of the year is "'tis the season to be family."

According to the Insider, the offer runs until Friday.

