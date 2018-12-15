Four escape house fire in South Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department put out a fire in South Houston after four people escaped.

District Chief James Watson said the fire happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a house on Shenandoah Street near Parkwood Drive.

When firefighters arrived, there was smoke coming out of the house and those who were inside managed to get out.

Most of the damage happened on the first floor of the two-story house, Watson said.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

