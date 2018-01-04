Foul play suspected in Baytown man's death

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown police are searching for the public's help in learning more about a man's death, the department announced Wednesday.

Tuesday, police responded to an apartment at The Providence at Baytown Apartments in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive in Baytown. The man, 65-year-old John Fernandez, had not been heard of since Christmas, leading his friends to become concerned, a Baytown police press release said.

When officers arrived at the scene and entered the residence, they located Fernandez deceased and suspect foul play, the press release said.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-427-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.