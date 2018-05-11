Former West U mayor with Alzheimer's is missing, police say

HOUSTON - The former West University Place mayor, who has Alzheimer’s, is missing, according to police.

A Silver Alert has now been issued in the case.

The West University Place Police Department announced on its Facebook page that Richard “Burt” Ballanfant, 70, was last seen at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 3700 block of Southwest Freeway at approximately 8:07 a.m.

Ballanfant is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police say he is driving a 2017 red Chevy Cruze with Texas license plate HDL-3192.

If anyone has any information pertaining to his whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the West University Place Police Department at 713-668-0330.





