Former President Bush's public viewing will be held Wednesday in Houston

HOUSTON - As people started filing in at St. Martin's Episcopal for Sunday Mass, many stopped to remember the former president.

Several people said he was a kind man of strong faith, a man who will be greatly missed.

"He was very unassuming here, he was a religious participant and great believer in God," said parishioner Rick Hartley.

St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston is the same church former President George H.W. Bush attended for more than 50 years and where Mrs. Bush lied in repose and was eulogized back in April. Churchgoers describe George H.W. Bush as a kind soul.

Everyone knew when the former first lady and president attended Mass, but parishioners said the Bushes never acted like they were different from anyone else.

"Everyone was equal to him, he wasn't anything special, we were all alike in this world, that's the feeling I had," said parishioner Margaret Griffin.

The viewing will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6:45 p.m.

It is open to the public.

Mourners will have to park at 2nd Baptist Church and take a shuttle.

The funeral is private and by invitation only.



