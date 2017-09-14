Former officer accused of stealing $2,400 from dead man indicted on theft charges

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A former police officer was indicted for felony theft Wednesday.

Linnard Crouch, 41, turned himself in to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at about 3:15 p.m.

A former Texas City Police Department officer, Crouch is accused of stealing more than $2,400 worth of Christmas money from James Mabe, who authorities said was dying or had just died while driving home near 4000 Loop 197.

The crime, recorded on a body camera, happened days before Christmas in 2016.

"Unfortunately, I have seen all too many times officers who take advantage of situations," said civil rights lawyer and the Mabe family lawyer Randall L. Kallinen.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.