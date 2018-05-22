Former Houston Texans cheerleader files class-action lawsuit over pay, body-shaming

HOUSTON - A former Houston Texans Cheerleader has filed a class-action lawsuit against the team and the cheer coach, alleging she didn't receive compensation for all her work or overtime, and that several cheerleaders were subjected to body-shaming tactics.

The woman, who was employed as a cheerleader from April 2017 through last month, said she was paid $7.25 an hour, but that she was not paid for the following activities required by the team:

tweeting every 48 hours during the off-season

tweeting multiple times a day during the regular season

monitoring email continuously to respond to work matters

responding to messages from coaches and the cheerleader's digital team within 10 minutes

spending multiple hours in a gym

getting a spray tan before every game and event

signing thousands of HTC calendars

traveling to and from events around the state

being on call 24/7

The lawsuit claims the cheerleaders were required to work more than 40 hours a week and were not compensated.

The woman is asking for back pay equal to the amount of unpaid compensation during their employment period.

In the lawsuit, the cheerleader coach is accused of telling a cheerleader she had "belly jelly" and she was a "chunky cheek." The coach also is accused of duct taping a cheerleader's "stomach skin underneath her shorts," then showing the rest of the cheerleading squad how much "better it looks."

Other allegations in the lawsuit include that the cheer coach asked a cheerleader if she "gained her freshman 15" and that she told a Hispanic cheerleader that she should not straighten her hair or else she would "find another Latina girl to replace her."

Several cheerleaders were physically assaulted by fans, the lawsuit claims.

According to the lawsuit, several cheerleaders banded together to try to change the coach's policies and activities, but the coach treated them worse, and all of them did not make the 2018 squad after trying out.

KPRC2 has requested a statement from the Houston Texans and will post it here when we get it.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.