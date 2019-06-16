Former Grace Family Church pastor charged in connection with sexually assaulting child

Former Grace Family Church pastor, Stephen Bratton, has been charged in connection with sexually assaulting a child. He is accused of assaulting the family member from 2013 until 2018.

HOUSTON - The former pastor at Grace Family Church posted bond after he was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a press release from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Stephen Bratton, 44, is accused of sexually assaulting a family member from 2013 until 2018, according the sheriff's office.

The victim said they would have sexual intercourse multiple times a day or several times a week, according to a news release from the Harris County Sherriff's Office.

Bratton stepped down from the ministry because of his actions, the sheriff's office said.

KPRC has reached out to Grace Family Church for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Bratton is free on a $50,000 bond.

