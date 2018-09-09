Former Cy-Fair ISD employee admits to sleeping with 15-year-old student, records show

HOUSTON - A former Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District employee described her relationship with a 15-year-old student there as "one mistake after another," according to court documents.

The documents revealed that the former employee worked at the Labay Middle School and the student used to attend the school as well.

The former employee, who was not a teacher, was identified by court documents as 24-year-old Hannah Parisa Siboyeh.

Siboyeh and the student started a sexual relationship in 2017, according to court records. Siboyeh was seen visiting the student's home and laying together in a bed, as well as posting pictures on Snapchat, according to court records.

When Siboyeh was confronted by police, court documents revealed she confessed she had a sexual relationship with the student whom she said, "She loved with all of her heart."

Siboyah admitted to sleeping with the 15-year-old student multiple times at places that included the student's home, at a park and at a hotel, officials said.

Police also recovered several explicit images on Siboyah's phone of her and the student. Also a video was found of what court documents describe the two having sexual intercourse.

Siboyah is charged with sexual assault on a child and improper relationship with a student.

Cypress Fairbanks ISD released the following statement:

Authorities notified us last spring of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Labay Middle School paraprofessional staff member and a former student. Due to the seriousness of the allegation, the staff member was immediately removed from campus. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation that led to an off-campus arrest. These actions are not representative of Labay Middle School or CFISD employee standards of conduct.

