Flu 'contributing factor' in deaths of 2 Montgomery County jail inmates, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County officials believe the flu is a "contributing factor" in two inmates deaths after testing positive for the virus.

Officials said the inmates were taken to Conroe Regional Hospital, where they later died. Officials said the flu is a contributing factor in their deaths, but hesitate to call it the actual reason they died.

The causes of their deaths are pending.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson released the following statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Mr. Rashid and Mr. Bible. We take the health and safety of those entrusted to our care and those employees who work in our detention areas very seriously. As soon as any medical issues exceeds the ability of our medical care provider, we arrange for transportation to outside medical facilities that can provide more extensive testing and treatment.”

The inmates' timelines prior to their deaths:

Officials said Mosheer Rashid, 42, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Sept. 27 for a set aside bond warrant. He was seen by medical staff after making complaints about feeling ill, officials said.

His condition improved until he fell ill again, and was treated by medical staff and taken to the hospital on Dec. 17, officials said. They said he was admitted for influenza A.

Rashid's condition did not improve and he later died on Dec. 19, officials said.

The second inmate, Carl Bible, 35, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Dec. 11 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant out of Harris County for failure to comply with a sex offender's duty to register.

Bible had numerous medical conditions when he arrived to the county jail, officials said. He complained of difficulty breathing and was treated for several times from Dec. 14 through Dec. 25, officials said.

Bible was taken to the hospital and admitted for influenza and pneumonia. He was later moved to intensive care on Jan. 4, and died the next day, officials said.

The inmates' deaths are under investigation.

