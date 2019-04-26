Florida man on meth attacks mattress thinking girlfriend's lover was inside it, deputies say

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man on methamphetamine attacked a bedroom mattress after he thought his girlfriend's lover was hiding inside it, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Felipe Oquendo, 37, was charged with domestic violence-related false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a home around 1:10 a.m. after Oquendo's girlfriend called for assistance. Deputies said she was being held against her will by Oquendo but was able to escape and call for help.

The girlfriend told officials Oquendo began acting erratically when he thought she was cheating on him with a man inside the mattress, deputies said. The girlfriend said Oquendo stabbed with mattress with a bedpost, then ripped it apart with his hands, deputies said.

Deputies said Oquendo locked his girlfriend in the room, but she was able to unlock the door and escape while he moved the mattress around.

When officials made contact with Oquendo, he told them he was fighting the man in the mattress and holding him down until they arrived, but then said the man slipped out and left, deputies said.

Oquendo admitted to taking meth earlier that day, deputies said.

The girlfriend was not injured, deputies said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.