'What are you doing in that chimney?' Man describes moment he found woman in vent

HOUSTON - Firefighters rescued a woman at a home in northeast Houston after she got trapped in a roof air vent.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday at a house near Parker Road and Aldine Westfield.

Arthur Reyes said he heard the woman crying in the vent and called for help.

"I was going to the store, and when I came out the store, I heard the walls - she was slapping the walls," Reyes said. "She said 'help, help, help, help' and I said 'what are you doing in that chimney?' And that's about it. I said, 'I'm calling 911, I'm sorry.'"

When the Houston Fire Department arrived, they found a woman stuck in a newly installed Vent-A-Hood of a vacant home.

"We had to call heavy rescue and they cut some welds on the Vent-A-Hood and extricated her from the inside of the building,” said District Chief Eric Hutzley with HFD.

Officers said the woman got stuck in the venting of the hood itself since there is no way a human could get through the vent because it's only meant to vent air. Firefighters also said she told them she doesn't remember how she got there.

"I've never seen anything like this," said one Hutzley through laughter.

The woman was transported to a hospital for leg injuries.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.