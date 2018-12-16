Fire Marshal's Office identifies man, said he intentionally set house on fire

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman and two small children escaped a home being set on fire by a man in Northwest Harris County. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office has identified the man as 31-year old Jimmy Klayton Lauder.

Gonzalez said in a tweet that the man was possibly intoxicated when he started pouring gasoline on a home in the 12100 block of Rockharbour Lane and setting it on fire around 4:30 a.m.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was intentionally is charging Lauder with arson and child endangerment.

The Sheriff's Office said Lauder came home intoxicated and started threatening his family, so his wife and kids went upstairs to get away from him.

Smoke alarms went off when Lauder tried to set the kitchen on fire, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The fire was contained to the kitchen.

No one was injured.

"We are extremely grateful that no one was injured in this fire and that the female victim and her two children are safe," said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen.

The fire was quickly extinguished, the Sheriff's Office said.

