Fire breaks out at Mexican restaurant in west Houston

Firefighters work to control a fire at Chuy's on Jan. 21, 2019.

HOUSTON - Luckily, no one was injured Monday when a fire broke out at a west Houston Mexican restaurant.

Officials said the fire started in the roof near the front door of Chuy's at 9350 Westheimer Road.

About 25 people were inside the restaurant when the fire started, according to officials.

Everyone was able to make it out of the restaurant without being injured.

Fire officials said it appears that the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.