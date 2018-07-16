Federal officials cite gang ties in trafficking case

HOUSTON - Four people are facing charges of sex trafficking minors. Documents filed in Houston federal court indicate some of those involved in the investigation have ties to a gang known as “The Sauce Factory.”

“In addition to their gang activities, TSF is a known rap group with an online presence and following,” federal agents wrote.

Court records show Kameron Lafleur and Jaimian Rashaad Sims are facing federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. Sims is facing similar charges stemming from a November incident involving a teen runaway from La Grange. In that case, court records indicate the girl called police for help and claimed she was forced to prostitute at a motel off the North Freeway.

Gary Shawn Haynes and Kendra Kimball are also facing state charges relating to the November investigation. Haynes and Kimball are now facing federal charges, as well.

In the federal case, FBI agents wrote that a teenage girl “starts working for Sims performing commercial sex acts,” and “due to her lack of earnings Sims gave MV2 to Lafluer.”

Court documents further read, “in describing the hierarchy of TSF, stated Sims was the boss of the 'crash dummies' who are considered the lesser or newer pimps. She said LaFleur and Haynes, Jr., were among the crash dummies.

Agents wrote that the teen girl ran away from shelters and was eventually arrested at an adult club off the Beltway after “agreeing to perform a sex act on an undercover officer,” and “all her earnings, besides the club fee, went to Lafleur.”

Court records indicate a home in a gated community off North Eldridge Parkway was searched as a part of the investigation, but it is not clear if any evidence was collected during the search.

