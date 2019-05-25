Father of 3 hit, killed while crossing the street, police say

A father of three was hit and killed while crossing the street on Almeda Road on Friday night.

HOUSTON - A father of three is dead after a crash in southeast Houston.

The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday on Almeda Road. Officers said the man was struck and killed while crossing the street.

Family members at the scene said the victim's name is Walter Davis Jr., 45.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash, but was taken into custody for possible DWI.

While officers were working the scene, they said an allegedly drunken driver ran into their patrol car.

