Father gunned down while walking to store with son, police say

At left, police investigate a fatal shooting in a southwest Houston neighborhood on Aug. 15, 2018. At right, Michael Lawson, the victim of the shooting, is seen in an undated family photo.

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed Wednesday while walking with his son to a southwest Houston convenience store, police said.

The shooting was reported about 1:10 a.m. near Clarke Springs Drive and Reddy Lane.

Houston police Sgt. Thomas Simmons said neighbors reported hearing four gunshots before the man was found dead in the front yard of a home.

Family members identified the man as 46-year-old Michael Lawson.

Lawson's wife said her husband liked to wake up early and take a walk to get in some exercise.

Simmons said investigators believe a small brown car, possibly a Toyota Camry, was seen speeding away from the area after the shooting.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive, Simmons said.

The son was not injured.



