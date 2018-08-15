Father gunned down while walking to store with son, police say

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed Wednesday while walking with his son to a southwest Houston convenience store, police said.
The shooting was reported about 1:10 a.m. near Clarke Springs Drive and Reddy Lane.
Houston police Sgt. Thomas Simmons said neighbors reported hearing four gunshots before the man was found dead in the front yard of a home.
Family members identified the man as 46-year-old Michael Lawson.
Lawson's wife said her husband liked to wake up early and take a walk to get in some exercise.
Simmons said investigators believe a small brown car, possibly a Toyota Camry, was seen speeding away from the area after the shooting.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive, Simmons said.
The son was not injured.
