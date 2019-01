HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said there has been a fatal crash in northwest Harris County with two people dead.

In a tweet, Gonzalez wrote the crash happened Friday evening between a truck and a golf cart on Kermier Road and F.M. 2920.

He also mentioned a second crash in the 7200 block of Sam Houston Parkway North with three people trapped in a car, and CPR being administered to a child.

Two major accidents being worked by @HCSOTexas at this time. (1)-7240 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. 3 occupants trapped in car. Rescued, CPR administered to a child. (2)-19988 Kermier Rd/FM 2920. Truck struck golf cart, two confirmed dead #HouNews pic.twitter.com/zUTxbNMDAs — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 1, 2019

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.