Family pleas for justice after woman is shot in head

HOUSTON - The family of Jade Walker, the woman who was fatally shot in the head on Aug. 11, gathered at Arthur Storey Park Friday evening to honor her memory.

The family released balloons and held a vigil for Walker.

Walker, 25, was shot in the head Saturday night at the 4000 block of Oakside. Her killer is still on the loose and the car she was in was riddled with bullets.

“Over 40 rounds shot my baby in the back of the head. Why? She didn't deserve this ... (she was) 25 years old, had a whole life ahead of her,” said Nicole Thomas, Walker's mother.

Thomas says her daughter leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

Houston police said a witness was inside the vehicle and said several suspects fired shots from a black, four-door vehicle.

Walker was hit while driving with her window rolled down. The witness inside her car was not hurt.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.