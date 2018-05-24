Family of Santa Fe school shooting victim file lawsuit against accused shooter's parents

HOUSTON - The family of one of the Santa Fe High School shooting victims has filed a lawsuit against the accused shooter's parents.

The parents of Chris Stone accuse Dimitrios Pagourtzis' parents of gross negligence for allowing him access to the father's weapons, which according to the lawsuit, were a .38 handgun and a sawed-off shotgun.

The lawsuit claims the Pagourtzis failed to secure the weapons and permitted their son to have access to the weapons and ammunition, and failed to obtain mental health counseling for their son.

Stone, a 17-year-old junior, was among 10 people killed during the shooting last Friday.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.