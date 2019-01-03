'Justice will prevail:' Family of Jazmine Barnes talks about search for girl's killer

HOUSTON - The family of a 7-year-old girl who was killed over the weekend said they are certain the person who shot her will be found.

Jazmine Barnes was shot in the head about 7 a.m. Sunday as her family’s vehicle was traveling on the Beltway 8 feeder road at Wallisville Road.

Investigators said a red, four-door pickup pulled alongside the vehicle and someone in the truck began firing. The shooter was described by investigators as a bearded white man, possibly in his 40s, who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Members of Jazmine’s family spoke to the media Thursday, saying some of the description provided to investigators has been mischaracterized.

“An important detail that I think has been misreported up until this point – no one has reported seeing a beard,” said a representative of the family who was at the news conference. “At best, a stubble or a five o’clock shadow, but there’s no beard.”

They added that the man appeared to have blue eyes and a thin build.

Jazmine’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, said she is surprised her 15-year-old daughter, who provided a description of the gunman to investigators, is able to remember anything at all after surviving such a traumatic event.

“We didn’t do anything wrong to this man,” Washington said.

Christopher Cevilla, Jazmine’s father, said that he is confident his daughter’s killer will be brought to justice, and he won’t allow the case to go cold.

“Justice will prevail, and I will be leading the charge,” Cevilla said.

The story has garnered national attention, with an activist in New York offering a $100,000 reward to the person who turns in the gunman.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a 5 p.m. news conference about the case.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.