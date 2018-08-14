Family of boy who died after being left in day care bus files lawsuit

HOUSTON - The family of a boy who died after being left in a day care bus last month filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the facility.

Investigators said 3-year-old Raymond “R.J.” Pryer was found unconscious July 19 in a Discovery Me Academy bus after a field trip to Doss Park. Investigators said the child was left in the bus for more than four hours, and died at a hospital after paramedics treated him for heat exhaustion.

An attorney representing Raymond’s parents said the lawsuit is meant to send a message to day cares and parents that those who care for children should be held accountable for their safety.

“This is so hard. I don’t want anyone to feel like we are feeling right now,” the boy’s father said. “I’m destroyed inside.”

The boy’s parents said technology, training and awareness are the keys to preventing similar deaths in the future.

Prosecutors said a grand jury will ultimately decide whether criminal charges will be filed in the case.

