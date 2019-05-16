Family of Baytown woman killed by officer to speak for first time since shooting

BAYTOWN, Texas - The family of a woman killed by a Baytown police officer will hold a press conference Thursday morning.

It will be the first time the public will hear from relatives of Pamela Turner, 44.

Police said a veteran officer patrolling the apartment complex on Garth Road and Park Street, tried to arrest Turner on outstanding warrants Monday night.

When Turner resisted, he used his Taser, that's when, authorities said, she took his Taser and used it on the officer, causing him to open fire.

A witness nearby caught cellphone video of the shooting, where a brief altercation is followed by five gunshots.

WARNING! GRAPHIC VIDEO

Witnesses record deadly officer-involved shooting in Baytown

Editor's note: Because of its graphic nature, the video below has been edited.

Turner's family hired well-known attorney Ben Crump.

Crump released a statement Wednesday that read:

"Police are sworn to protect society's most vulnerable citizens, but instead this officer tried to tase and then killed Ms. Turner. She was minding her own business in her own neighborhood when the officer shot her dead. We will pursue every avenue of justice for the mourning family who are also the victims of this senseless killing."

The press conference is scheduled at 11 a.m. Thursday outside the Harris County Civil Courthouse in downtown Houston.

The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.