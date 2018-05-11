Family says it mistook bobcat kittens for Bengal kittens

SAN ANTONIO - A family that found bobcat kittens is changing their story after originally telling San Antonio’s Animal Care Services they found the kittens in an alley.

“My brother called and he said he had some Bengal kittens at his house in McCoy,” Jane Dinscore said.

Dinscore initially told Animal Care Services the kittens were found in an alley because she was afraid her brother would get in trouble for having exotic animals.

Her brother, James Dinscore, actually found the kittens in the attic on a shack on his property and called his sister, asking if she wanted one.

James originally thought the animals were Bengal kittens.

