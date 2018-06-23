Family concerned about woman last seen Thursday

HOUSTON - Family members are worried and searching for a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in northeast Houston.

Maria Jiminez-Rodriguez, 29, was last seen in the 6900 block of Texarkana Street.

Family members are worried and are hoping for her safe return. Jiminez-Rodriguez has a 3-year-old daughter.

She didn't show up for work and her truck was found about three miles away from where she was last seen.

Jiminez-Rodriguez is described as being about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 713-884-3131.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.