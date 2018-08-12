Family's car breaks down while driving to pool, HFD firefighters turn parking lot into waterpark

HOUSTON - Houston Fire Department firefighters saved the day when a family's vehicle broke down while driving to a pool.

Temperatures felt like 100 degrees Saturday, so one family decided to take the kids to a pool to cool off. But when the family's car broke down, station 7 firefighters rained on their parade -- literally.

The firefighter created a mini waterpark in a Walgreens parking lot with water from their firetruck.

"When your car breaks down on the way to the pool and it's 100 degrees, just turn the parking lot into a waterpark," the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association posted on its Facebook page.

