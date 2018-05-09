Explosive materials found inside home after SWAT standoff, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man has been charged with deadly conduct after allegedly building an explosive device inside his home, sparking a standoff with SWAT investigators when he refused to surrender Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The standoff lasted a couple of hours inside a home at the 11000 block of Sentry Court in northwest Harris County.

Investigators have not confirmed the suspect's name, or the device he is accused of building.

"Bomb (squad) was telling us it was just some highly flammable-type stuff, along with some sort of explosive materials," said Deputy Thomas Gilliland, public information officer, Harris County Sheriff's Office.

KPRC2's crew at the scene spotted deputies inside the garage where the alleged explosive device was being built. Among bottles of unspecified chemicals, our crew noticed jumper cables being examined, as well.

Chris Graves, a resident of the house, told KPRC2 the suspect had been building the device Tuesday afternoon when he and others asked him to stop, fearing for their safety.

"He had it all set up across the garage," Graves said. "I knew something was wrong."

Graves said someone else in the home called 911. The Sheriff's Office confirms when deputies arrived, the same person told them they tried to stop the man from building the device, but he would not oblige.

He also would not exit the home, upon command, officials said, leading to a standoff which included SWAT and the High Risk Operations Unit for the bomb squad.

Investigators closed off access to the subdivision on which the house is located, meaning neighbors who were not home could not get in -- and those who were home could not get out.

Tarik Bob was one of them.

"I spent probably the last two hours looking out the window," Bob said.

After the suspect surrendered, neighbors received an all clear to return home.

"Hopefully it's all situated and hopefully the family finds peace," said Jason Navaro, who lives across the street from the suspect.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it would release more information about the suspect and the device he is accused of building Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.