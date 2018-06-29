LIVE: Sky 2 over explosion reported at east Houston home

HOUSTON - An explosion was reported Friday at a home in east Houston.
The incident was reported about 10 a.m. at a home near Bryan and Canal streets.
Officials said firefighters responded to reports of a house fire and reported hearing an explosion when they arrived.
Video from Sky 2 showed significant damage to the home.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
