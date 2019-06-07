Ex-husband accused of killing Baytown realtor stands trial in Chambers County

ANAHUAC, Texas - A high-profile murder case has now gone to trial in Chambers County.

Steven McDowell is accused of killing his ex-wife, Crystal McDowell.

This all unfolded around the time of Hurricane Harvey.

Crystal McDowell, a Baytown realtor and mother of two, vanished right before the storm.

Her body was found about a month later in a wooded area near her home in west Chambers County.

Prosecutors said her ex-husband confessed to strangling her while their children were nearby, but he pleaded not guilty and is now on trial.

