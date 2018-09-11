Ex-HISD gym teacher accused of fondling 7-year-old female student

HOUSTON - A former Bruce Elementary School gym teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a 7-year-old female student, according to court records.

Bradley Reynolds Jr. is charged with indecency with a child and improper relationship with a student.

In early 2017, the child, who is now 10 years old, told her mother that when she attended Bruce Elementary School in January 2015, Reynolds would touch her on her genital areas, according to court records.

The sexual assault began when the child was 7 years old, according to court records.

The child told her mother that Reynolds would make her lay down on a couch in his office and rub his body against her and told her not to tell anyone, according to court documents.

Reynolds would also have the child stand on a basketball and football stand and feel her, according to court records.

The mother reported the incident to the school and authorities, and an investigation was launched against Reynolds. A child forensic specialist found the child's allegations to be credible and reliable.

Reynolds, 39, was arrested Sept. 4. He posted a $50,000 bail.

HISD released the following statement:

"In December of last year, HISD received an allegation that a former educator assigned to Bruce ES engaged in inappropriate activity with a student. The parents of the students involved were notified when the allegations were reported. Both the Administration and HISD Police launched simultaneous investigations into the allegations.

"HISD takes these matters very seriously and followed district protocol to ensure the educator had no continuing interaction with HISD students while the investigations were pending. The employee is no longer employed with HISD and is not eligible for future employment."

Reynolds next court date is set for Thursday.

