Clothing possibly linked to missing woman found at home in Third Ward area, police say

HOUSTON - Evidence possibly connected to the disappearance of 37-year-old Brittany Burfield was found Thursday at a home in the Third Ward area, police said.

Detectives said officers were executing a warrant at a home in area when officers found clothing that could be linked to the Burfield case.

It is unclear if the warrant was related to Burfield's disappearance.

Houston police requested the assistance of Texas EquuSearch in continuing the search for Burfield.

Texas EquuSearch volunteers began a search earlier this month in west Houston that lasted for more than week.

Volunteers searched in a wooded area along Deerwood and Harbor Oaks near Beltway 8, not far from where Burfield's abandoned car was found.

Burfield was last seen at her mother’s home in Sugar Land on June 25.

Members of her family said she wouldn't have left without telling them.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1818 or EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

