Estranged husband beat woman with baseball bat, stabbed man she was with to death, deputies say

OAKHURST, Texas - An estranged husband is accused of beating his wife with a baseball bat and stabbing the man she was with to death Thursday at a home in San Jacinto County.

Zeeshan Maqbool is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Lone Oak Drive in Oakhurst, Texas, around 1 a.m. where deputies found a man dead and Francis Garcia Maqbool -- Zeeshan Maqbool’s wife -- badly beaten with a baseball bat, according to law enforcement. Francis Garcia Maqbool was flown to Memorial Hermann for treatment. She remains in critical condition.

Authorities identified the dead man as Christopher Miles.

Huntsville police detained Zeeshan Maqbool around 2 a.m. during a traffic stop. Law enforcement said he made an “unsolicited outcry” that “he had killed some people in San Jacinto County.”



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.