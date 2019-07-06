Discover Houston water parks: How to get the most out of your day at Typhoon Texas

HOUSTON - Throughout the summer, KPRC2 will be featuring Houston's many water parks in hopes of inspiring fun for you and your family.

Considered one of the newer Houston water parks - Typhoon Texas opened in May 2016 - and is offering all the water fun you might expect, but also music and movie nights.

Along with its selections of water slides, a lazy river and a tidal wave bay, Typhoon Texas is bringing in different local artists all summer along and has four movie nights at the park.

Last year, it opened a full-service bar on property.

The Slides

The Snake Pit: This slide has a 48-inch height requirement. Double and single tubes go down the slide, twisting and turning like a rattlesnake.

Lone Star Racers: These slides allow riders to race each other down. The slide has a 42-inch minimum height requirement.

The Typhoon (Texas Flag Slide): A six-person raft speeds up the Texas-sized boomerang wall.

The Twister (Yellow & Blue): This slide is perfect for families and has the element of both a fast water slide and white water rafting.

The Bullchute: This open-air slide drops riders down a 7-foot free fall.

Kid-friendly rides

Tidal Wave Bay: This 375,000-gallon pool is a great spot to thrill seek or relax in the shallow end. The waves are up to three feet tall.

Buckaroo Bayou: This is the spot for toddlers and kiddos. There are mini slides and splash pads.

The Gully Washer: Primarily for kids 3 to 10, this area has over 100 spray areas, eight platforms, seven different slides, elevated walkways and rope bridges.

Lazy T River: Relax and float the lazy river with family.

Food and drink at the park

Food vendors include The River Grill, Smoke House BBQ, Ray's Pizzeria, Taco Shack and Corney Dog Shack. Desserts include everything from funnel cakes and cotton candy to soft serve ice cream and Mini Melts. Drink options range from alcoholic beverages to fresh lemonade and ICEE's.

Location

555 Katy Fort Bend Rd., Katy

Summer hours of operation

10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (hours subject to change due to weather conditions, check daily hours here).

Ticket cost

Pricing varies here on a daily basis, but you can buy an any-day ticket online for $39.99. Season passes are available starting at $69.99 for a base season pass, but if you want more benefits and add-ons there are other season passes available.

Parking

Parking is free.

Tips & Tricks

No outside food or drink are allowed.

Guests are able to leave the park and come back in. Many people leave coolers of food and drinks in their car.

Guests are able to purchase fast passes to cut the lines.

According to AllMomDoes, guests should get to the park early, bringing water shoes and consider the cabana rental option.

For more information click here.

