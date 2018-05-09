Employees sue Bay Area Regional Medical Center after closing

WEBSTER, Texas - Several Bay Area Regional Medical Center, or BARMC, employees filed a class-action lawsuit this week against the hospital.

When the hospital announced it was closing its doors on Friday, it left 900 employees without jobs.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

1. What does the class-action suit claim?

The suit claims BARMC violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act - known as the WARN Act.

Harry Bowers is one of the employees who joined in the suit.

“Any corporation with more than 100 employees, you're supposed to get 60-day notice and obviously we didn't get 60 days’ notice,” said Bowers.

2. Who can join the suit?

Stuart Miller, the lead attorney on the suit, says employees who found out Friday that they were terminated without cause can join the suit.

3. What does BARMC say about it?

The hospital spokesperson says officials have not been served with the suit so they cannot talk about the case.

4. What does the suit ask for?

The suit asks for the 60 days’ pay and benefits.

“We're not looking to get rich,” said Bowers. “We’re just looking for something we should have got in the first place.”

5. Who can BARMC employees contact?

Lankenau & Miller, LLP

Stuart Miller

212-581-5005

sjm@lankmill.com

