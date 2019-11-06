METRO bond: Majority support money for transit in early voting results

HOUSTON - Early voting numbers from Harris County indicate a large margin of support for METRO's plan to borrow billions for mass transit improvements.

About 68% of voters are for Proposition A, which calls for the region's transit authority to issue a $3.5 billion bond. About 32% of voters were against the measure.

Here are the latest results for this race.

METRO's plan

One big chunk of the plan calls for a dedicated 16-mile route of light rail to be built from downtown to Hobby Airport.

Other phases of the plan include improving and expanding existing services, adding new park-and-rides and creating two-way HOV lanes. Another part of the plan calls for 75 miles of bus-based rapid transit lanes – where buses stay in one dedicated lane on dedicated routes.

METRO's entire plan would take 20 years to complete.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.