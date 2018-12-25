Elderly woman dies after passing firefighter finds her in burning home

HOUSTON - An elderly woman died Christmas Day after she was found unconscious in her burning home by a passing firefighter.

The fire was reported about 7:40 a.m. at Sagerock and Sagecanyon drives.

Mario Gallegos, spokesman for the Houston Fire Department, said an off-duty captain with the department saw a column of smoke and went to investigate. He kicked down the door of the home and found the badly burned 83-year-old resident unconscious at the foot of the stairs, Gallegos said.

Gallegos said the captain called for help and began performing CPR on the woman, but she later died at the hospital.

Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

“(The) inside of the house is super destroyed, so it’s hard to say at this time,” Gallegos said.

The identity of the woman was not immediately released.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.