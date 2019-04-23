Dynamo partners with MD Anderson Cancer Center in preparation for 4th annual Prom Party Palooza

HOUSTON - The MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital is hosting their annual “Prom Party Palooza” on Saturday.

This year’s prom is inspired by the movie “The Greatest Showman” so it will be a circus theme.

On Monday, patients shopped in preparation for the big night. Dozens of gorgeous prom dresses were brought into the hospital and the kids and their parents were able to pick out the perfect one.

The Dynamo’s Brian Ching and current players were part of the special day and were on hand to help with the prom prep.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for these kids to put a smile on their face and feel normal. They're going through some traumatic times right now. Just to get to interact with them and see the excitement of them grabbing a dress or getting fitted for a suit, it’s pretty special,” Ching said.

The Prom Party Palooza will be from 6-9 p.m. Saturday.

