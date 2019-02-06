ATF, HPD conduct drug bust at SW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - A drug bust is going down at an apartment complex in southwest Houston after a months-long investigation.

According to authorities, they started investigating the Sunset Crossing Apartments on Wilcrest Drive and Beechnut Street several months ago before moving in around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Houston Police Department teamed up after complaints from the community alerted them to possible criminal activity, officers said.

“It's been an ongoing investigation,” said one federal agent. “We have been looking at this location for months. We've had a lot of complaints from the community in the area, and so we are looking for both firearms and narcotics-related activity.”

The federal agent also told KPRC2 they are preparing to conduct a search through several apartments and several occupants will be detained.

At least five people have already been detained and one other person was transported to a hospital with minor injuries after trying to flee the scene, authorities said.

Authorities would not go into detail about that person's injuries.

