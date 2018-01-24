Driver sought after cyclist struck on Eastex Freeway feeder road

HOUSTON - Houston police said they are searching for a driver who didn't stop to render aid after hitting a bicyclist on Dec. 22 around 4:50 a.m.

Police said the victim was found unconscious underneath an exit ramp in the 10000 block of the Eastex Freeway feeder road.

The victim had been knocked off a bicycle and broke multiple bones, had internal bleeding and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the driver in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637) or via the Crime Stoppers mobile app (Crime Stoppers Houston). All tipsters remain anonymous.

