Driver slams Corvette into tree, 2 transported to hospital, officials say

HOUSTON - Two men were transported to an area hospital after being trapped inside a Corvette that crashed in west Houston.

Investigators said the driver veered off the road around 1 a.m. Saturday on South Gessner Road at Beverly Hill Street and slammed into a tree.

Several firefighters had to rescue one of the men from the car.

Both were listed in fair condition at Southwest Memorial Hospital.

Investigators are working to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

