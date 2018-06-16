Driver slams Corvette into tree, 2 transported to hospital, officials say

HOUSTON - Two men were transported to an area hospital after being trapped inside a Corvette that crashed in west Houston.
Investigators said the driver veered off the road around 1 a.m. Saturday on South Gessner Road at Beverly Hill Street and slammed into a tree.
Several firefighters had to rescue one of the men from the car.
Both were listed in fair condition at Southwest Memorial Hospital.
Investigators are working to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.