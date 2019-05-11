Driver leaves scene after hitting woman crossing the street, killing her, police say

HOUSTON - Police said they are working to identify a driver who hit and killed a woman Friday night.

The woman was reportedly crossing the street, near the 100 block of West Tidwell Road, when she was hit, officials said.

Investigators believe the car that struck the woman was an SUV and said based on the debris at the scene, the driver would have known he or she hit the woman.

The woman's identity has not been released. Police said she is a woman in her mid-to-late 40s.

Investigators are searching for surveillance footage that may have captured the incident, or the driver's vehicle.

